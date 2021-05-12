O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells $265,188.48 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $11.55 on Wednesday, reaching $548.28. 531,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,985. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $526.17 and a 200-day moving average of $473.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $377.27 and a one year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.70.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

