O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $559.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $526.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $377.27 and a 1 year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

