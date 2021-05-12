O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $42,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $558.38. 2,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,707. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.27 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.05. The company has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.70.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock valued at $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

