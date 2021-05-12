OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC raised OrganiGram from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 660,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 527,740 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $896,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

