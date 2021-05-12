Orient Walt Price Reaches $0.0729 on Top Exchanges (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $563,494.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orient Walt’s official website is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

