Origin Sport (ORS) Market Cap Hits $2.75 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $487,660.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

