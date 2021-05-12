Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits Market Cap of $348.58 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $348.58 million and $15.12 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for $13.73 or 0.00024685 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,389,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

