Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 16,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 55,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

OSIIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Osino Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.30 price target on shares of Osino Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

