Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Shares of OM stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 3,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,721. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock worth $206,072,282 in the last 90 days.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.