PAC Protocol Price Reaches $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $182.67 million and $373,824.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000904 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.94 or 0.00768533 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00020581 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,487,635,538 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.