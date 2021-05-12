PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of PACCAR worth $287,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

