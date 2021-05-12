Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,427 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $52,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

