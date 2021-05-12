PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $43.76

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.76, but opened at $45.16. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 3,040 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.67.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

