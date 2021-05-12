PAID Network (PAID) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.01 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $124.89 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003873 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

