Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

PANL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 11,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,329,258 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,676 in the last 90 days. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.