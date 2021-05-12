Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Acquires Shares of 23,839 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,839 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,000. NVIDIA makes up about 12.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $560.70. 102,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a market cap of $348.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $579.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

