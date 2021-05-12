Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Has $9.32 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund increased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for about 9.0% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.82. 21,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

