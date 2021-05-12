Parachute Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $186,352.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $186,352.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001255 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,196,474 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

