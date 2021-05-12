ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.90 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $283,277.14 and approximately $12.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 58.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00645856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

