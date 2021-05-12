Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $334.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTK. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

