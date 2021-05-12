Park Aerospace (PKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PKE opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96. Park Aerospace has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.