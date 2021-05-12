ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.15. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 132,915 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

