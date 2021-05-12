ParkinGo (GOT) Price Down 2.3% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.03 million and $4,904.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,654.12 or 1.01025539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00205519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000188 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004367 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.