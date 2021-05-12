Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Down 7.7%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) dropped 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.07 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 172,895 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,316,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

PRTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,019.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 88,837 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 178,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

