PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $1.10. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 1,295 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services.

