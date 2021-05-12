Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $196,700.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,880,976.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 124,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,402. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

