Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies accounts for 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Patterson Companies worth $23,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.