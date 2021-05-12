Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.78.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $321.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.91.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

