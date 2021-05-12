PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $241.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $139.61 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

