Paypex (PAYX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Paypex coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar. Paypex has a total market cap of $12,175.10 and approximately $28.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00256342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01216325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Paypex Coin Profile

Paypex’s launch date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org

Paypex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

