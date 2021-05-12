PayPie Hits Market Cap of $5.51 Million (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One PayPie coin can now be bought for about $0.0668 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PayPie has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $7,210.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPie Profile

PPP is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.bb

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

