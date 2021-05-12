PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Issues Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 17.23%. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PaySign stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. 34,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,255. PaySign has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

