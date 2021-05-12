PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PCB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 37,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,303. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $243.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $50,830.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,402 shares of company stock worth $110,018. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

