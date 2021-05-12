PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.89

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 2858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

