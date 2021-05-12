Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.37. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after acquiring an additional 103,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

