Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Penn National Gaming worth $25,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.9% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $4.79 on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. 87,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,077,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PENN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

