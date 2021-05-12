Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 343,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair stock opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $69.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

