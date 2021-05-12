Penumbra (PEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN):

5/5/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $321.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $325.00 to $335.00.

5/5/2021 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $335.00.

4/28/2021 – Penumbra was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

PEN traded down $16.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.81. 388,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,518. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -917.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 155.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 179,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,671,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.1% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

