Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.64

Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $17.48. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 2,375 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

