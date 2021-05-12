PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 28.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $346,215.60 and $390.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000158 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019053 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.56 or 0.00264652 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,879,548 coins and its circulating supply is 44,639,381 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

