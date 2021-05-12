PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. David Loasby’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

