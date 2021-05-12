PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $204,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

