Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Perficient worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 89.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perficient stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

