Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.75

Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.75 and traded as high as $7.58. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 17,079 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

