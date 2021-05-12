Permission Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $16.50 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Permission Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.50 million and $2.05 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00568167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.76 or 0.00234556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.21 or 0.01235310 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00035851 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

