Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSNL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

PSNL stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $854.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Personalis by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

