Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.30 million-$21.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.23 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of Personalis stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. 12,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,318. The stock has a market cap of $818.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. Personalis has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.