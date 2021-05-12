Peter Greenleaf Acquires 5,125 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,461,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

