Peter Maag Sells 26,293 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.
CDNA stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,114. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.
About CareDx
CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.
