Peter Maag Sells 26,293 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.

CDNA stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,114. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

