PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,592 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.61% of PetIQ worth $47,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 1,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,243. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

